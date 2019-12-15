Jose Mourinho claims that Wolves can finish higher than sixth

Tottenham left it late but managed a 2-1 victory against Wolves away from home.

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho spoke to the BBC after his side's 2-1 victory against Wolves in the Premier League on Sunday.

Lucas Moura's incredible strike in the first half was cancelled out by Adama Traore but Jan Vertonghen's late goal gave Spurs all three points. Wolves definitely made it hard for Mourinho's men and the Tottenham boss was quick to acknowledge how good his opponents are in the Premier League.

He said: "My feeling is they are fighting for more than they said. They are not just there for the top six. They can do more. They are a fantastic team. This is a big victory. This game is a special game because the opponent is a special opponent. Nuno has to be very proud of Wolves' record."

Nuno Espirito Santo certainly has many reasons to be proud of his team. Wolves were unbeaten in 11 games prior to their defeat on Sunday and the club have successfully made into the knockout stages of the Europa League in their very first attempt.

Wolves finished seventh in the league lasts season but Mourinho's comments should act as added motivation for them to finish a lot higher. Santo's side are currently eighth in the league, just two points off of fifth-place Tottenham Hotspur.

Arsenal are struggling with just one win in their last 12 games while Manchester United, despite convincing wins against Tottenham and Manchester City, looked destined for a defeat against Everton only for 18-year-old Mason Greenwood to save them after coming off the bench.

Wolves certainly have a huge chance to finish in the top-six as they are aiming for or even higher like Mourinho suggested this season. Santo will have to bring in a few backup players in January to avoid fatigue and they could be set for the highest ever finish in the Premier League era.