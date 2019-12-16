Quick links

'Send him back to Liverpool': Huddersfield fans react to Kamil Grabara howler

Danny Owen
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp looks on during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Watford FC at Anfield on December 14, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
Will Kamil Grabara ever play Premier League football for Liverpool? If so, he will have to eradicate the kinds of mistakes which cost Huddersfield Town dear.

Huddersfield Town's Kamil Grabara applauds the fans at the final whistle during the Sky Bet Championship match between Cardiff City and Swansea City at Cardiff City Stadium on August 21,...

It’s a cruel game, football.

Just a few months ago, Kamil Grabara was being held aloft as the best thing since sliced bread at Huddersfield Town. Now, as he hurtle head-first into a hectic Christmas schedule, the Liverpool loanee is being written off left, right and centre.

Though, in truth, Grabara only has himself to blame. Doubts have been raised about a young Polish goalkeeper after a couple of nervy displays and Saturday’s 1-1 draw away at Wigan Athletic last the last straw for some in West Yorkshire.

Right on the verge of half-time, Grabara gifted the Latics a goal by shanking a pass straight at the feet of a grateful Josh Windass. The former Rangers midfielder could barely believe it – nor could the Huddersfield fans, head in hands and fingers furiously tapping on their smartphone keyboard.

Robert Glatzel of Cardiff City (c) attempts to shoot as Kamil Grabara (l) and Chris Schindler (r) of Huddersfield Town attempts to block during the Sky Bet Championship match between...

Huddersfield manager Danny Cowley was never going to throw a talented young shot-stopper under the bus and, speaking to the Examiner after a disappointing afternoon in Lancashire, he was keen to point out the positives.

"Kamil is a young boy, he's going to make mistakes, young goalkeepers do. He'll learn from it because he's going to be a top goalkeeper. If he didn't make those mistakes he'd be in and around Liverpool's team, wouldn't he.

"Liverpool have rightly sent him here to make those mistakes and he'll be better for it."

Perched precariously just four points above the relegation zone, however, Huddersfield really cannot afford any more mistakes from their number one.

Kamil Grabara of Huddersfield Town during the Sky Bet Championship match between Huddersfield Town and Derby County at John Smith's Stadium on August 05, 2019 in Huddersfield, England.

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

