'Send him back to Liverpool': Huddersfield fans react to Kamil Grabara howler

Will Kamil Grabara ever play Premier League football for Liverpool? If so, he will have to eradicate the kinds of mistakes which cost Huddersfield Town dear.

It’s a cruel game, football.

Just a few months ago, Kamil Grabara was being held aloft as the best thing since sliced bread at Huddersfield Town. Now, as he hurtle head-first into a hectic Christmas schedule, the Liverpool loanee is being written off left, right and centre.

Though, in truth, Grabara only has himself to blame. Doubts have been raised about a young Polish goalkeeper after a couple of nervy displays and Saturday’s 1-1 draw away at Wigan Athletic last the last straw for some in West Yorkshire.

Right on the verge of half-time, Grabara gifted the Latics a goal by shanking a pass straight at the feet of a grateful Josh Windass. The former Rangers midfielder could barely believe it – nor could the Huddersfield fans, head in hands and fingers furiously tapping on their smartphone keyboard.

Huddersfield manager Danny Cowley was never going to throw a talented young shot-stopper under the bus and, speaking to the Examiner after a disappointing afternoon in Lancashire, he was keen to point out the positives.

"Kamil is a young boy, he's going to make mistakes, young goalkeepers do. He'll learn from it because he's going to be a top goalkeeper. If he didn't make those mistakes he'd be in and around Liverpool's team, wouldn't he.

"Liverpool have rightly sent him here to make those mistakes and he'll be better for it."

Perched precariously just four points above the relegation zone, however, Huddersfield really cannot afford any more mistakes from their number one.