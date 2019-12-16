Selling Nacho Monreal for £250k madness by Arsenal

Arsenal's decision to sell Nacho Monreal for £250,000 looks madness now.

To say that it's been a poor first season for Kieran Tierney at Arsenal might be an understatement.

The Scotland left-back joined the Gunners in a £25 million deal from Celtic this past summer.

But fast forward four months and the 22-year-old has only managed 63 minutes of Premier League football for Arsenal since then due to injury.

Even worse, he has been ruled out until March with a dislocated shoulder.

As of right now, it looks very much like this season is a total write-off for Tierney, which means the club's decision to sell Nacho Monreal looks far worse than it did at the time.

Twenty one days after Tierney - who was injured at the time of his arrival - was signed, Monreal was sold to Real Sociedad.

The Spaniard was arguably the Gunners' best left-back since Ashley Cole and had proven himself an adequate centre-back option, too.

In light of Tierney's woes, Raul Sanllehi's decision to offload the former Malaga defender looks absolutely crazy and, worse yet, he was sold for just £250,000 [TalkSPORT].

He might've been 33, but Monreal would still be one of Arsenal's best defenders right now had he stayed, which is perhaps a terrible reflection on the current options at London Colney.

To make matters worse, Sead Kolasinac, Tierney's back-up, suffered an injury in yesterday's 3-0 defeat by Manchester City.

What Arsenal would do for a Monreal right now, but at least they still have that £250,000 to find one in January.