Scott Sinclair makes Celtic admission

Celtic boss Neil Lennon has barely played the winger so far this season.

Scott Sinclair has issued a plea for Celtic boss Neil Lennon to play him more regularly.

The 30-year-old winger has barely featured under the Hoops manager this season, managing only 17 minutes of Premiership football.

This is a player who had a huge role in helping Celtic to three successive domestic trebles, netting well over 50 goals.

With his contract set to expire next summer, the January transfer window could be considered an opportunity for Sinclair - a £3.5 million addition in 2016 [The Record] - to leave Glasgow.

But the English attacker insists that he's happy enough to stay, so long as the Northern Irishman gives him a reason to.

He told The Mail on Sunday [page 118 & 119, 15/12/]: " just want to play, everyone who knows me is aware of that.

"I haven't really spoken to the manager about leaving. If it was my choice, I would love to stay and fight for a position. But this season has been tough. I want to play football. I want to enjoy my football again."

It's easy to feel sorry for Sinclair, but it isn't easy for Lennon either.

He has a certain Mohamed Elyounoussi playing out of his skin in the same position that Sinclair made his own, but even after the Norway international got injured, the Celtic boss hasn't turned to the Brendan Rodgers signing.

Elyounoussi is still out for the moment and if Sinclair's first-team prospects don't improve between now and the winter break, few would be surprised if he tries to quit.