Reports: Arteta wants Arsenal move as Manchester City seek answers

Mikel Arteta, assistant coach of Manchester City in action during the training session at Manchester City Football Academy on December 06, 2019 in Manchester, England.
Arsenal appear to be closing in on Manchester City's Mikel Arteta.

Manchester City's Spanish assistant manager Mikel Arteta takes his seat for the UEFA Champions League football Group C match between Manchester City and Shakhtar Donetsk at the Etihad...

According to Sky Sports, Manchester City will demand answers from assistant boss Mikel Arteta after he allegedly held talks with Arsenal last night.

Photos emerged this morning of Arsenal chief executive Vinai Venkatesham and lawyer Huss Fahmy leaving Arteta's house in the early hours of this morning as they pursue the Spaniard.

It's now suggested that City want answers from Arteta, and had actually already decided to press him for an answer for his future even before the photos were leaked.

 

Arteta has a big decision ahead, but the Daily Mail claim he wants to leave City to become Arsenal boss immediately, with Pep Guardiola seemingly set to lose his right-hand man.

With Arteta keen on the job, it seems like only a matter of time until the Spaniard makes an emotional return to the Emirates Stadium and takes over from Freddie Ljungberg.

Ljungberg has been in caretaker charge since Unai Emery's departure last month, and having been linked with the job in 2018 following Arsene Wenger's exit, Arteta could finally make his return.

Manchester City's Mikel Arteta

The 37-year-old former midfielder joined Arsenal in 2011, and racked up 149 appearances and 16 goals for the Gunners before hanging up his boots in 2016 and joining Guardiola's coaching staff.

Arteta was of course at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday to see City beat Arsenal 3-0, but he could be calling it home once again as he appears to close in on a move back to the Gunners.

Mikel Arteta, assistant coach of Manchester City in action during the training session at Manchester City Football Academy on December 06, 2019 in Manchester, England.

