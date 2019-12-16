Reports: Arteta wants Arsenal move as Manchester City seek answers

Arsenal appear to be closing in on Manchester City's Mikel Arteta.

According to Sky Sports, Manchester City will demand answers from assistant boss Mikel Arteta after he allegedly held talks with Arsenal last night.

Photos emerged this morning of Arsenal chief executive Vinai Venkatesham and lawyer Huss Fahmy leaving Arteta's house in the early hours of this morning as they pursue the Spaniard.

It's now suggested that City want answers from Arteta, and had actually already decided to press him for an answer for his future even before the photos were leaked.

Arteta has a big decision ahead, but the Daily Mail claim he wants to leave City to become Arsenal boss immediately, with Pep Guardiola seemingly set to lose his right-hand man.

With Arteta keen on the job, it seems like only a matter of time until the Spaniard makes an emotional return to the Emirates Stadium and takes over from Freddie Ljungberg.

Ljungberg has been in caretaker charge since Unai Emery's departure last month, and having been linked with the job in 2018 following Arsene Wenger's exit, Arteta could finally make his return.

The 37-year-old former midfielder joined Arsenal in 2011, and racked up 149 appearances and 16 goals for the Gunners before hanging up his boots in 2016 and joining Guardiola's coaching staff.

Arteta was of course at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday to see City beat Arsenal 3-0, but he could be calling it home once again as he appears to close in on a move back to the Gunners.