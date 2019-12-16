Quick links

Aston Villa

Bundesliga

Premier League

Reported £33m Aston Villa target Milot Rashica justifies Alexis Sanchez comparisons

Danny Owen
Alexis Sanchez of Arsenal celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 2-0
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Could Dean Smith's Premier League strugglers Villa raid Bundesliga outfit Werder Bremen to sign their very own Alexis Sanchez?

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Milot Rashica of SV Werder Bremen looks on during the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern Muenchen and SV Werder Bremen at Allianz Arena on December 14, 2019 in Munich,...

There was something distinctly Alexis Sanchez-esque about the way Milot Rashica opened the scoring during Werder Bremen’s Bundesliga clash away at Bayern Munich on Saturday.

The jet-heeled Kosovan cut inside onto his favoured right foot, turned on the afterburners to leave David Alaba choking on his dust before firing a rocket of a shot into Manuel Neuer’s goal.

It was a goal that will give Aston Villa fans everywhere a nasty case of déjà vu. On that fateful day in May 2015, as Tim Sherwood’s Villa were blown away by Arsenal in the FA Cup final, Sanchez nearly tore the net off its hinges with an almost carbon-copy version of Rashica’s weekend wonderstrike.

 

Unlike the worst Manchester United signing of the 21st century, however, Rashica has his full career ahead of him and the chances are that he will follow in Sanchez’s footsteps with a big-money move to the Premier League at the peak of his powers.

According to Kreis Zeitung, Aston Villa themselves are eyeing up a potential £33 million, club-record deal for a exhilerating winger who made his name at Vitesse Arnhem before moving to Bremen in 2018.

Milot Rashica of SV Werder Bremen with Yuya Osako of SV Werder Bremen celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the Bundesliga match between VfL Wolfsburg and SV Werder Bremen...

That blockbuster at Bayern was Rashica’s ninth goal of the season, making 2019/20 the most prolific season of his career so far. And with the Bundesliga’s official website going as far as to compare the 23-year-old to a peak-era Alexis, Aston Villa could soon have their own version of a man who terrorised Premier League defences during a stellar spell in North London.

Rashica might have a long way to go before he can match Sanchez’s achievements in the game but, with that same stocky frame, that explosive acceleration and the ability to fire the ball like an Exocet past an unsuspecting goalkeeper, those stylistic similarities cannot be ignored.

Alexis Sanchez of Arsenal celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 2-0

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for ASTON VILLA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch