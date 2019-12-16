Report: West Ham have spoken to Chris Hughton, Pellegrini to stay

West Ham United continue to be linked with Chris Hughton.

According to The Guardian, West Ham United have now spoken to Chris Hughton about returning to the club – but still plan to stick by Manuel Pellegrini for now.

It's claimed that West Ham now plan to keep Pellegrini in the job over Christmas, having thought about sacking him if they lost to Southampton on Saturday.

West Ham won that game though, meaning Pellegrini seemingly has a stay of execution, but West Ham have spoken to a couple of candidates.

David Moyes and Chris Hughton have allegedly been sounded out about the job, with West Ham seemingly lining up their options in case they do part ways with Pellegrini soon.

That is at least good planning, but doesn't exactly smack of great confidence in Pellegrini even after beating Southampton 1-0.

Hughton, 61, had a stint with West Ham in his playing days back in the early 1990's, and finds himself out of work having lost his job at Brighton and Hove Albion at the end of last season.

The Irishman wouldn't exactly be a sexy pick for West Ham, but he kept Brighton in the Premier League in two successive seasons, which may just be his remit should he join West Ham.

It seems that Pellegrini may at least be given until the end of 2019, but Hughton looks to be a prime candidate if the axe does fall, as is expected in the near future.