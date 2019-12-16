Quick links

Report: West Ham considering Cesare Prandelli

West Ham United have been linked with Cesare Prandelli.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, West Ham United are considering a move for Cesare Prandelli as a potential replacement for Manuel Pellegrini.

It's suggested that the Italian is a prime candidate should the Hammers sack Pellegrini, despite the 1-0 win over Southampton on Saturday afternoon.

West Ham are allegedly still unconvinced by Pellegrini, and have picked out Prandelli as a contender for the job despite his limited recent success.

 

Prandelli, 62, has had a long career in management, and particularly impressed in charge of Fiorentina between 2005 and 2010.

He then became Italy manager, guiding them to the final of EURO 2012 but was sacked after failing to get out of the group stage at the 2014 World Cup.

Since then, he has really struggled. He managed just 16 games in charge of Galatasaray, losing seven times, and then spent almost two years out of the game.

He then managed just 10 games as Valencia boss, winning just three times, before enjoying a little more success with Al-Nasr, and then winning just four games in 24 at Genoa.

That lack of recent success has to be a concern for West Ham fans, as he hasn't really impressed since back in 2012, and a move to the London Stadium would be a huge surprise as a result.

