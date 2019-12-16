Quick links

Report: West Bromwich Albion, Nottingham Forest and Derby County hot on trail of Morgan Fox

Morgan Fox of Sheffield Wednesday hits the post with a shot from close range during the Carabao Cup Second Round match at The New York Stadium on August 28, 2019 in Rotherham, England.
West Bromwich Albion, Nottingham Forest and Derby County are among the clubs being credited with interest in the left-back.

Morgan Fox of Sheffield Wednesday reacts during the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday and Birmingham City at Hillsborough Stadium on November 27, 2019 in Sheffield,...

West Bromwich Albion, Nottingham Forest and Derby County are among the clubs 'hot on the trail' of one of their Championship rivals' left-backs, according to Teamtalk.

The website claims Sheffield Wednesday's Morgan Fox is wanted by West Brom, Nottingham Forest, Derby, Blackburn and Huddersfield in January.

Fox has established himself as Wednesday's first-choice left-back under Garry Monk, and has featured against West Brom, Forest and Derby within the past month.

 

But his Hillsborough contract is due to expire at the end of the campaign, leaving the Owls vulnerable to offers in January.

Neither West Brom (who employ Kieran Gibbs, Connor Townsend and Nathan Ferguson in Fox's position), Nottingham Forest (Yuri Ribeiro and Jack Robinson) nor Derby (Scott Malone, Graeme Shinnie, Max Lowe and Ikechi Anya) are short of alternative options at present.

But Forest could lose Robinson and Derby, Anya at the end of their deals next summer.

Grady Diangana of West Bromwich Albion and Morgan Fox of Sheffield Wednesday during the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Sheffield Wednesday at The Hawthorns on...

West Brom, Nottingham Forest and Derby fans - would Fox be a good addition?

