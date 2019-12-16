Quick links

Report: West Brom could lose Chris Willock to rival Championship club in January

Willock has yet to appear for West Bromwich Albion's first team.

Chris Willock of SL Benfica B celebrates after scoring a goal during the Ledman Liga Pro match between SL Benfica B and CD Mafra at Caixa Futebol Campus on August 26, 2018 in Seixal,...

West Bromwich Albion could lose Chris Willock to a rival Championship club in January, according to The Telegraph.

Willock is currently on loan to West Brom from Benfica, but has yet to feature for his temporary employers at senior level.

In fact, his only appearance in a matchday squad came against Millwall in the EFL Cup back in August, but the 21-year-old remained an unused substitute.

 

And Benfica, The Telegraph reports, are open to Willock 'moving mid-season and staying in England'.

West Brom boast a healthy amount of options in Willock's position, which is either on the left, right or directly behind the striker(s).

Matheus Pereira, Grady Diangana, Matt Phillips, Hal Robson-Kanu and Filip Krovinovic - another Benfica loanee - have all played there this season.

Filip Krovinovic of West Bromwich Albion during the Carabao Cup First Round match between West Bromwich Albion and Millwall at The Hawthorns on August 13, 2019 in West Bromwich, England.

And it remains to be seen whether or not Slaven Bilic's side would enter the market for a replacement should Willock depart next month.

West Brom fans - what do you make of your side's Willock treatment?

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

