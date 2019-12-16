Report: West Brom could lose Chris Willock to rival Championship club in January

Willock has yet to appear for West Bromwich Albion's first team.

West Bromwich Albion could lose Chris Willock to a rival Championship club in January, according to The Telegraph.

Willock is currently on loan to West Brom from Benfica, but has yet to feature for his temporary employers at senior level.

In fact, his only appearance in a matchday squad came against Millwall in the EFL Cup back in August, but the 21-year-old remained an unused substitute.

And Benfica, The Telegraph reports, are open to Willock 'moving mid-season and staying in England'.

West Brom boast a healthy amount of options in Willock's position, which is either on the left, right or directly behind the striker(s).

Matheus Pereira, Grady Diangana, Matt Phillips, Hal Robson-Kanu and Filip Krovinovic - another Benfica loanee - have all played there this season.

And it remains to be seen whether or not Slaven Bilic's side would enter the market for a replacement should Willock depart next month.

