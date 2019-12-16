Report: Steven Gerrard's Rangers unable to match Newcastle bid for Reagan Thomson, deal agreed for transfer

The Rangers manager Steven Gerrard was among those credited with an interest in the player based down the road from Ibrox.

Newcastle United have agreed a deal to sign Reagan Thomson 'from under the noses of Steven Gerrard's Rangers', according to The Sun.

The newspaper claims that Thomson has been chased by several clubs in recent months and is likened to the former Rangers attacking midfielder, John Fleck.

But the chance to move to Newcastle's reserve side is said to have 'swung it' for the 16-year-old Queen's Park player, after Rangers were unable to match the Magpies' improved offer of more than £35,000.

Thomson has already played for the League Two side's first team and is a Scotland Under-17 teammate of several Rangers players, including Leon King - the Ibrox defender on whom it is claimed that clubs south of the border are also keen.

King is part of a Rangers academy set-up which is thriving after a period of neglect.

The Gers' U17s brushed aside global heavyweights such as AS Roma to claim the ALKASS Cup in Qatar earlier this year.

