Quick links

Rangers

Scottish Premiership

Report: Steven Gerrard's Rangers unable to match Newcastle bid for Reagan Thomson, deal agreed for transfer

Aiden Cusick
9th September 2017, Ibrox Park, Glasgow, Scotland; Scottish Premier League football, Rangers versus Dundee; General view of Ibrox, home of Rangers
Aiden Cusick
Aiden Cusick

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Rangers manager Steven Gerrard was among those credited with an interest in the player based down the road from Ibrox.

9th September 2017, Ibrox Park, Glasgow, Scotland; Scottish Premier League football, Rangers versus Dundee; General view of Ibrox, home of Rangers

Newcastle United have agreed a deal to sign Reagan Thomson 'from under the noses of Steven Gerrard's Rangers', according to The Sun.

The newspaper claims that Thomson has been chased by several clubs in recent months and is likened to the former Rangers attacking midfielder, John Fleck.

Subscribe

But the chance to move to Newcastle's reserve side is said to have 'swung it' for the 16-year-old Queen's Park player, after Rangers were unable to match the Magpies' improved offer of more than £35,000.

 

Thomson has already played for the League Two side's first team and is a Scotland Under-17 teammate of several Rangers players, including Leon King - the Ibrox defender on whom it is claimed that clubs south of the border are also keen.

King is part of a Rangers academy set-up which is thriving after a period of neglect.

The Gers' U17s brushed aside global heavyweights such as AS Roma to claim the ALKASS Cup in Qatar earlier this year.

Newcastle United, Rangers or neither - what would be Thomson's best move?

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Aiden Cusick

Aiden Cusick

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch