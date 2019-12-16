Quick links

Report states how Arsenal feel about their chances of landing Mauricio Pochettino

Arsenal allegedly feel Mauricio Pochettino wouldn't join them.

According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal would have to pay £15million to land Mauricio Pochettino – and they feel he won't actually make the move across North London.

It's claimed that Arsenal would be on the hook for up to £15million if they appoint Pochettino before next summer, with Tottenham Hotspur seemingly protecting themselves against him landing a job this season.

That compensation is a big issue, but it's added that Arsenal feel Pochettino won't make the move to the Emirates Stadium anyway, possibly due to his strong Tottenham links.

 

Pochettino only left Tottenham last month, and it may be too soon for him to jump straight into a new project after so long with Spurs, especially with their bitter rivals Arsenal.

Pochettino spent five-and-a-half years in charge of Spurs, so time to recharge the batteries may be appreciated by the Argentinian.

As for a move to Arsenal, Pochettino has previously ruled out a move to Barcelona because of his love for Espanyol, so seeing him take a different approach with Tottenham and Arsenal would be a shock.

It always seemed audacious for Arsenal to target Pochettino, but this report seems to play down any chance of him crossing the North London divide any time soon.

Arsenal haven't yet found their replacement for Unai Emery, and with Brendan the likes of Rodgers and Rafae Benitez ruling themselves out of the running, it seems that Pochettino can be added to the list of managers who won't be heading to the Emirates Stadium.

