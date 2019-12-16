Report shares Everton plan for Duncan Ferguson if they hire Carlo Ancelotti

Duncan Ferguson is Everton caretaker manager at the moment.

Carlo Ancelotti to Everton is all the rage at the moment.

Arsenal have been heavily linked with the veteran Italian manager but it looks like the Gunners are focused on hiring Manchester City assistant Mikel Arteta.

That development clears the path for Everton to hire Ancelotti and, according to Di Marzio, he and the Toffees have already held 'positive' talks.

Duncan Ferguson is acting boss at Goodison at the moment and has masterminded four points from the club's last two games - a win against Chelsea and draw away to Manchester United.

And Di Marzio adds that the big Scot would remain at the club even if Everton hire Ancelotti.

Right now, a lot of Blues fans are loving the idea of keeping Ferguson in the long term but, realistically, the club can't turn down Ancelotti if he's available.

This is a man with three Champions League titles on his CV and with respect to Ferguson, who has two games of senior management on his, it's incomparable.

Ancelotti is a much better option in the long term, but Everton fans would be happy to see Ferguson return to his role as first-team coach.