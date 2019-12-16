Report: Rangers face battle with Houston Dynamo for Vaclav Hladky

Rangers have been linked with bringing Vaclav Hladky to Ibrox.

According to the Daily Record, Rangers now face a battle with Major League Soccer side Houston Dynamo for St Mirren goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky.

It's claimed that Rangers have been scouting Hladky this season, but a move to Ibrox would hinge on the future of Wes Foderingham.

If Foderingham leaves Rangers, they will allegedly firm up their interest in Hladky. With Foderingham out of contract next summer, it's likely that the Gers will need to replace the Englishman – but whether Hladky is available is another matter.

Houston Dynamo have allegedly offered £200,000 for Hladky, but having seen that offer snubbed, they're now willing to go up to £300,000 in an attempt to pip Rangers.

St Mirren don't want to sell the Czech stopper, but he is something of a contract rebel given that he looks set to leave the club for free when his deal ends next summer.

That means they may be tempted to cash in during the January window, with clubs very keen on signing the goalkeeper who has impressed for the Buddies since joining from Slovan Liberec last January.

Hladky helped keep St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership last season, and his departure in January would be a huge blow to their hopes of repeating the trick again.

Of course, there is always the possibility that Rangers can sign Hladky to a pre-contract agreement, meaning he can sign for free and join next summer, leaving St Mirren with a big decision to make on their goalkeeper's future.