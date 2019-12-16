Report: QPR and Middlesbrough interested in Lyndon Dykes

Queens Park Rangers, Middlesbrough and Hull City are among the clubs reportedly interested in Lyndon Dykes.

According to The Daily Mail, Queens Park Rangers, Middlesbrough, Brentford, Cardiff City and Hull City are interested in signing Livingston attacker Lyndon Dykes.

The report has claimed that scouts from Middlesbrough, Cardiff and Hull have checked Dykes, who can operate as a forward or as an attacking midfielder.

Mark Warburton’s QPR are also reported to be interested in signing the 24-year-old in the January transfer window.

Good player

Given that QPR boss Warburton is a former Rangers manager, he will know the quality of players in the Scottish Premiership and the level to which they can perform.

Dykes is a very good player who is 24 years of age, meaning that he can still improve and develop his game.

The attacker is quick and strong, he scores goals, and he can also link up well.

According to WhoScored, Dykes has scored four goals in 13 Scottish Premiership matches and scored one goal in two Scottish League Cup ties for Livingston this season.

Back in October, the attacker scored for Livingston in their surprise 2-0 home win against defending champions Celtic in the Scottish Premiership.