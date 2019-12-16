Quick links

Report: Newcastle United among three clubs interested in Everton’s Mason Holgate

Mason Holgate of Everton is challenged by Jesse Lingard of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Everton FC at Old Trafford on December 15, 2019...
Everton defender Mason Holgate is reportedly on the radar of Newcastle United, Sheffield United and Bournemouth.

According to The Sun, Everton central defender Mason Holgate is wanted by Newcastle United, Sheffield United and Bournemouth in the January transfer window.

It has been reported by the British tabloid that Everton value the 23-year-old central defender at £14 million.

The report has also claimed that the Toffees could cash in on the former England Under-21 international, who can operate as a right-back as well.

 

Leaving Everton

Holgate has been at Everton since the summer of 2015 when he joined from Barnsley for a transfer fee reported by The Daily Star to be worth £2 million.

It was reported at the time that Manchester United and Bournemouth wanted to sign the defender as well.

The 23-year-old has failed to establish himself as a regular in the first team, although so far this season, the central defender has made eight starts and two substitute appearances in the Premier League, according to WhoScored.

If a club are willing to pay seven times of what the Toffees coughed up for the 23-year-old in 2015, then it would not be a bad idea for Everton to cash in on him next month.

