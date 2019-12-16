Report: Leicester would reject Crystal Palace and Aston Villa attempts to sign Kelechi Iheanacho

The Leicester City striker is said to have been a target for Crystal Palace and Aston Villa.

Leicester City will reject all attempts from clubs, such as Crystal Palace and Aston Villa, interested in taking Kelechi Iheanacho on loan, according to The Telegraph.

The newspaper claims Crystal Palace and Aston Villa were keen on six-month deals for the Leicester striker.

But the Foxes manager, Brendan Rodgers, is said to want to keep Iheanacho as cover for Jamie Vardy at the King Power Stadium.

Iheanacho failed to feature in a single one of Leicester's first 13 Premier League fixtures this season.

But the 23-year-old proceeded to score two goals and assist as many in his first two top-flight outings - the second of which was against Aston Villa.

And it would appear that both Crystal Palace and the Villans - who have each been credited with an interest in the teenage Liverpool striker, Rhian Brewster - will have to look elsewhere next month for attacking reinforcements.

Leicester are reported to have paid Manchester City around £25 million for Iheanacho in 2017 and the Nigerian has two-and-a-half-years left on his contract there.

