Report: Leicester City to beat Leeds United to Jarrod Bowen

Jarrod Bowen of Hull City
Leeds United and Leicester City reportedly want Jarrod Bowen of Hull City.

Jarrod Bowen of Hull City

According to The Sunday Mirror (print edition, page 72, December 15, 2019), Leicester City will beat Leeds United to the signing of Hull City star Jarrod Bowen.

It has been reported that Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa is keen on the 22-year-old forward.

The youngster is valued at £10 million, but Premier League club Leicester are set to win the race to his signature ahead of Leeds, according to the report.

 

Blow for Leeds United

A transfer fee of £10 million is quite a lot for Leeds, but the forward would be worth it given his record in the Championship.

According to WhoScored, the youngster has scored 15 goals and provided four assists in 22 league games for Hull so far this season.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the 22-year-old made 45 starts and one substitute appearance in the league for the Tigers, scoring 22 goals and providing four assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Leicester are in the Premier League and are also challenging for the league title this season, and the Foxes certainly have the advantage over Leeds regarding Bowen.

Jarrod Bowen of Hull City

