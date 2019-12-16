Report: Leeds set to tempt Swansea with lucrative Andre Ayew offer, Marcelo Bielsa determined to reunite

Swansea City are reported to have paid around £20 million for Ayew, who is already familiar to the Leeds United manager.

Leeds United are set to tempt Swansea City with a lucrative offer for Andre Ayew, according to Ghanasoccernet.

The website claims the Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa is determined to be reunited with Ayew, his former player a Marseille.

And it adds that while Swansea are not too keen on selling the Ghanaian, they could be forced to sell if a record bid comes in.

The Swans are currently in their second consecutive campaign outside of the Premier League and are seeing their parachute payments decrease year by year, while Ayew's contract is due to expire in 18 months' time.

Ayew has scored nine goals and assisted four in 21 games for Swansea this season and is reportedly happy at the club.

But sources close to the player say he will definitely want to return to the top tier of English football, according to Ghanasoccernet.

And with a Bielsa-led Leeds currently 10 points clear of the Championship play-off places, a move to Elland Road could certainly appeal to Ayew.

Ayew played 30 times under the esteemed Argentine throughout the 2014-15 season, and scored or made 17 goals.