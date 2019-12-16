Report: Everton battling Newcastle United for Jarrod Bowen

Hull City forward Jarrod Bowen is reportedly on the radar of Everton and Newcastle United.

According to The Sun on Sunday (print edition, page 61, December 15, 2019), Everton have joined Newcastle United in the race for Hull City forward Jarrod Bowen.

It has been reported by the British tabloid that Championship club Hull want as much as £20 million as transfer fee for the 22-year-old.

The report has claimed that Everton’s Premier League rivals Newcastle are also in the running.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Bowen has scored 15 goals and provided four assists in 22 league games for Hull so far this season.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the Englishman, who can operate as a winger as well, made 45 starts and one substitute appearance in the league for the Tigers, scoring 22 goals and providing four assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Expensive

While Bowen is a very good attacking player and is one of the best in the Championship, there will be concerns about the reported price-tag.

Of course, £20 million for established clubs in the Premier League is not massive, but for a Championship player in the middle of the season, it does look like a lot.