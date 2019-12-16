Quick links

Everton

Newcastle United

Hull City

Championship

Premier League

Report: Everton battling Newcastle United for Jarrod Bowen

Subhankar Mondal
Blackburn Rovers' Greg Cunninghamis fouled by Hull City's Jarrod Bowen during the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Blackburn Rovers at KCOM Stadium on August 20, 2019 in...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Hull City forward Jarrod Bowen is reportedly on the radar of Everton and Newcastle United.

Jarrod Bowen of Hull City celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Charlton Athletic and Hull City at The Valley on December 13, 2019 in...

According to The Sun on Sunday (print edition, page 61, December 15, 2019), Everton have joined Newcastle United in the race for Hull City forward Jarrod Bowen.

It has been reported by the British tabloid that Championship club Hull want as much as £20 million as transfer fee for the 22-year-old.

The report has claimed that Everton’s Premier League rivals Newcastle are also in the running.

 

Stats

According to WhoScored, Bowen has scored 15 goals and provided four assists in 22 league games for Hull so far this season.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the Englishman, who can operate as a winger as well, made 45 starts and one substitute appearance in the league for the Tigers, scoring 22 goals and providing four assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Jarrod Bowen of Hull City takes a look around the pitch prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Charlton Athletic and Hull City at The Valley on December 13, 2019 in London,...

Expensive

While Bowen is a very good attacking player and is one of the best in the Championship, there will be concerns about the reported price-tag.

Of course, £20 million for established clubs in the Premier League is not massive, but for a Championship player in the middle of the season, it does look like a lot.

Jarrod Bowen of Hull City acknowledges the fans after the Sky Bet Championship match between Charlton Athletic and Hull City at The Valley on December 13, 2019 in London, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for NEWCASTLE UNITED team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch