Report claims Everton have agreed deal for Carlo Ancelotti

Everton are reportedly closing in on Carlo Ancelotti.

According to Sky Sports, Everton have agreed a deal in principle with Carlo Ancelotti to become their new manager.

It's stated that Ancelotti arrived on Merseyside earlier today, and a move is now close – even to the point where Everton could announce him as their new boss tomorrow.

Everton take on Leicester City in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night, and whilst Duncan Ferguson will take charge of the game, Ancelotti could be confirmed.

Ferguson would allegedly stay on his coaching staff if he does take the job, in what would be a big-name appointment for the Toffees.

The Italian has only been out of a job for a matter of days having been sacked by Napoli last week, but Everton appear to be moving quickly.

Ancelotti has won four league titles over the course of his career as well as three Champions League titles, meaning he has enjoyed a glittering career so far.

His last two jobs, with Napoli and Bayern Munich, haven't exactly gone well, but maybe he can help realise Everton's potential should he take the job.

The rumours do seem strange though, as Guillem Balague continues to claim that Ancelotti is in Rome, and doesn't intend to manage again until the end of the season.

That's completely at odds with Sky's claim, but maybe Everton are trying to force a deal over the line by leaking to the media, with some conflicting noises emerging right now.