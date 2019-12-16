Report: Bournemouth join race for West Brom's Rayhaan Tulloch

Leeds United and Aston Villa continue to be linked with Rayhaan Tulloch.

According to the Daily Mail, Bournemouth have now joined the race to sign West Bromwich Albion teenager Rayhaan Tulloch.

It's claimed the Cherries are keeping tabs on Tulloch amid concerns over his future at The Hawthorns, with little first-team opportunity forthcoming under Slaven Bilic.

West Brom allegedly want to give Tulloch a new deal, as they fear losing another homegrown talent having seen Louie Barry join Barcelona.

Tulloch has been with the Baggies since the age of nine, but clubs are now queueing up to lure him away – and Bournemouth are the latest.

The same report notes that Aston Villa are eyeing Tulloch, in what would be a bold move given the rivalry between the two West Midlands sides.

The Mail also claimed recently that Leeds United and Newcastle United are also in the race, alongside a host of other clubs.

It won't be easy to prise Tulloch away from West Brom, but first-team opportunities will be the key for the 18-year-old attacker.

Tulloch has hit four goals and two assists in Premier League 2 action this season, whilst he has also been a regular for England at various youth levels, meaning he could be a coup for any club seeking a promising young forward.