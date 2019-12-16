Red Dead Redemption 2 PS4: To The Ends Of The Earth Stranger Mission guide

A guide for how to complete the Stranger Mission To The Ends Of The Earth in Red Dead Redemption 2 on PS4.

Red Dead Redemption 2 recently received update 1.15 which added the Moonshiners role to the game's Online counterpart. However, in addition to the newest Rockstar Games' profession, the patch also added Photo Mode and the Stranger Mission To The Ends Of The Earth on PlayStation 4.

Update 1.15 for Red Dead Redemption 2 adds formerly exclusive content from the PC version to the PS4. This includes Photo Mode, extra hideouts, new horses to gallop on, more hidden trinkets and other additions.

One of these other additions includes the Stranger Mission To The Ends Of The Earth, and below Sony gamers can discover how to find and start the quest.

How to find and start the To The Ends Of The Earth in RDR2?

To start the To The Ends Of The Earth Stranger Mission in Red Dead Redemption 2 you want to travel just North above the L in the Heartlands on your map.

You should be able to sight and use smoke as a nifty waypoint to the newest stranger in Red Dead Redemption 2, but even if you don't you'll still quickly find the added camp and its user.

To The Ends Of The Earth sees you come across a bloke named William who has a lot of beads around his neck. He's a herb enthusiast who will chat your ear off about how he means to explore the mountains and swamps to know all of nature's bounty.

However, due to only being one man, he'll ask for your help in gathering herbs for his studies. Specifically, he'll ask you to find and collect four Yarrow.

If you've been picking aplenty then you probably already have some Yarrow on you, but if not then you can find some with Eagle Eye just South below the H in Heartlands. Either that, or you can find some near your Valentine campsite.

Unlike real-life where Yarrow is white, in Red Dead Redemption 2 it's red. Just look out for these herbs and snatch them.

Once you've collected four, head back to William and hand them over to receive a Horse Reviver.

Unlike most other Stranger Missions where the eccentric characters completely disappear from the game's world, William is a unique bloke who continues to stick it out in the Wild West. You'll be able to find him at or near the below locations.

Clemens Point

Mysterious Hill Home

Scarlet Meadows Stable

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available on PS4, Xbox One, PC and Google Stadia.