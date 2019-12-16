RDR2 Online: What is the best Moonshine Shack location?

What is the best Moonshine Shack location in Red Dead Redemption 2 Online?

Red Dead Redemption 2 has received update 1.15 and this has introduced a new profession to the game's Online counterpart. When giving up the livelihood of a Bounty Hunter, Collector or Trader in favour of becoming a Moonshiner, one of the first things you will need to do is pick a Moonshine Shack location. In this article you will receive help for discovering which is the best to choose from.

The Red Dead Redemption 2 Moonshiner update has been anticipated since it was announced, and the newest profession allows you to run an underground bar that can house your very own band and dance floor.

All of this is very exciting and fun for growing your new business, but what is the best Moonshine Shack location to get started?

RED DEAD REDEMPTION 2 ONLINE: How to quickly become a Moonshiner

What is the best Moonshine Shack location in Red Dead Redemption 2 Online?

There isn't a best Moonshine Shack location in Red Dead Redemption 2 Online as they each cost 25 gold bars to purchase.

With that being said, there are admittedly personal preferences that can help sway your mind as to which is the best and worst Moonshine Shack.

You can only open a Moonshine Shack in one of the below locations:

Bayou Nwa

Grizzlies

Hennigan’s Stead

Heartlands

Tall Trees

Each of the above destinations have their own pros, cons and quirks, but we personally chose to go with Tall Trees.

The Tall Trees is situated near Blackwater, and the roads are flat meaning you shouldn't be losing too many Moonshines on deliveries.

Aside from the Tall Trees, a lot of people also recommend the Heartlands and Bayou Nwa. The Heartlands is a good hunting spot, but there's a lot of activity there thanks to being so popular. The abundance of activity and the issues that arise from overpopulation also apply to the cons with the Bayou Nwa.

You needn't worry too much about picking the best Moonshine Shack location as you can always change for the cost of $250 if you regret your choice. But, even with that being said, we do recommend that you pick either Bayou Nwa, Heartlands or Tall Trees.

Again we'd strongly push towards Tall Trees for its scenery, accessibility and flat roads, but the Heartlands and Bayou are also strong choices.

As for the worst, we'd strongly recommend that you don't go near the Grizzlies as it has terribly narrow and rocky roads that are pain for making deliveries.

TWITCH PRIME: How to claim Red Dead Redemption 2 Moonshiner rewards

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available on PS4, Xbox One, PC and Google Stadia.