Rangers' Ryan Jack defends Alfredo Morelos, disagrees with Steven Gerrard

Alfredo Morelos of Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers was sent off on Sunday.

Ryan Jack has defended Rangers team-mate Alfredo Morelos after his controversial red card on Sunday.

Morelos scored to put the Gers 2-0 ahead away to Motherwell yesterday.

However, the Colombian hitman celebrated in front of the Fir Park faithful in a decision which earned him a second yellow card.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard insisted after the game that he had no complaints, suggesting that Morelos should have risen above the goading supporters.

But Jack believes that his South American team-mate - who was targeted by missiles from the terraces - was well within his rights to respond to the fans after scoring.

He told The Scottish Sun: "There were a few coins and whatever else. We don’t complain, we just get on with it. If people are going to throw missiles and coins and whatever else at you, I think you have a right to celebrate.

“That’s how I see it and I stand by it, but obviously the referee saw it differently."

It's interesting that Jack and his manager have different views on the subject.

That being said, this is a player who was sent off on five occasions last season and considering this is his first of the 2019-20 campaign, there's been a huge improvement in terms of discipline.

Morelos just has to ensure that this is an isolated incident and continues to make headlines for the right reasons with Rangers.