Rangers' Ryan Jack defends Alfredo Morelos, disagrees with Steven Gerrard

Shane Callaghan
Alfredo Morelos of Rangers walks out to inspect the pitch before the Betfred Cup Semi Final at Hampden Park on October 22, 2017 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Alfredo Morelos of Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers was sent off on Sunday.

Alfredo Morelos of Rangers FC celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's first goal during the UEFA Europa League group G match between Rangers FC and BSC Young Boys at Ibrox...

Ryan Jack has defended Rangers team-mate Alfredo Morelos after his controversial red card on Sunday.

Morelos scored to put the Gers 2-0 ahead away to Motherwell yesterday.

However, the Colombian hitman celebrated in front of the Fir Park faithful in a decision which earned him a second yellow card.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard insisted after the game that he had no complaints, suggesting that Morelos should have risen above the goading supporters.

 

But Jack believes that his South American team-mate - who was targeted by missiles from the terraces - was well within his rights to respond to the fans after scoring.

He told The Scottish Sun: "There were a few coins and whatever else. We don’t complain, we just get on with it. If people are going to throw missiles and coins and whatever else at you, I think you have a right to celebrate.

“That’s how I see it and I stand by it, but obviously the referee saw it differently."

It's interesting that Jack and his manager have different views on the subject.

That being said, this is a player who was sent off on five occasions last season and considering this is his first of the 2019-20 campaign, there's been a huge improvement in terms of discipline.

Morelos just has to ensure that this is an isolated incident and continues to make headlines for the right reasons with Rangers.

Alfredo Morelos of Rangers kicks the ball during the UEFA Europa League Group G football match between Rangers FC and BSC Young Boys at the Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow on December 12, 2019. (...

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

