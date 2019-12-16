Phil Neville comments on potential Rangers tie for Man United

Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers could potentially draw a huge club in the last 32 of the Europa League.

Phil Neville is hoping that former club Manchester United draw Rangers in the next round of the Europa League.

Steven Gerrard's Ibrox side will find out who they meet in the last 32 today after a 1-1 draw with Young Boys on Thursday sealed their passage into the knockout phase.

Subscribe

The Red Devils faced off against Rangers in the 2003-04 edition of the Champions League.

And Neville, who scored a winner at Ibrox that season, believes it would be very special for both sides to meet in a major European competition again, 16 years on.

The 42-year-old former defender said to The Record: "I played in one and scored the winner at Ibrox. It was one of the most exhilarating, special nights that I had for Manchester United was playing at Ibrox.

"I’ll never forget the moment, scoring after I think six minutes. It went silent. The rivalry, the tension, the atmosphere was as good as I’ve ever played in. It would be an amazing occasion.”

Rangers fans would love the prospect of seeing how their troops fare against such a global powerhouse in the form of Man United.

It really would be fascinating to see, say, Alfredo Morelos test himself against the Premier League giants, providing he isn't sold next month.

By the same token, the Gers would want to go as far as they can in the competition and unfortunately it seems unlikely that Gerrard's side would beat them over two legs.