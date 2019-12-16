Paul Gascoigne shares what Steven Gerrard told him about Rangers deal

Steven Gerrard extended his stay at Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers last week.

The popular Gers manager signed an extension until the year 2024, after guiding the Ibrox outfit into the last-32 of the Europa League on Thursday.

It's a remarkable achievement in light of the fact that his predecessor, Pedro Caixinha, failed to get Rangers into the second round of qualification ties in the summer of 2017.

Gerrard has been tentatively mentioned as a potential Liverpool manager at some point in the future.

But Gascoigne says that the 39-year-old is in Glasgow for 'the long haul' and revealed that he was 'excited' about his extension, following a phonecall with the former Rangers midfielder.

He said to BBC on Sunday: "I asked him what it was like when he got the call (about his contract) and he said 'it's so exciting'.

"He's in it for the long haul, and why not? He's a good manager and obviously he's got the respect of the players. Obviously we'll see what happens this season."

Is Gerrard definitely there for the long haul? Well, he might be committed until 2024, but if Celtic win the Premiership this season then the iconic Reds star is under huge pressure in Scotland.

That's because one more title will take the Hoops to within one of a historic 10-in-a-row, which absolutely can't happen if you're a Rangers fan.

Is getting them to the knockout phase of the Europa League enough to guarantee Gerrard another year, even if Celtic win a fourth successive treble? Probably not.

He absolutely needs to stop their Old Firm rivals come May.