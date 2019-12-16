Quick links

Newcastle fans are worried about West Ham's Javier Manquillo links

Danny Owen
Newcastle fans display a banner during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Chelsea at St. James Park on May 13, 2018 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.
Premier League trio West Ham United, Crystal Palace and Brighton want to take Javier Manquillo away from Steve Bruce's Newcastle.

Javier Manquillo of Newcastle United during the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Newcastle United at Bramall Lane on December 05, 2019 in Sheffield, United Kingdom.

As one member of Newcastle United’s Twitterati has pointed out, many a Magpie fanatic would have happily paid for Javi Manquillo’s taxi fare this time last year if someone wanted to take the right-back away from St James’ Park.

So it’s fair to say the journeyman Spaniard has come a long way since then.

Burnley's Dwight McNeil crosses despite the attentions of Newcastle United's Javi Manquillo during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Newcastle United at Turf Moor on...

Manquillo has been one of the shining lights in a season which has been, to be honest, passable at best for Newcastle.

Solid and reliable at the back, the 25-year-old has been preferred to swashbuckling DeAndre Yedlin and summer signing Emil Krafth of late and, for all those who claim that he offers nothing going forward, check out Manquillo’s pinpoint cross to set up Allan Saint-Maximin away at Sheffield United.

Nothing is ever simple at Newcastle however and it just so happens that the one-time Sunderland and Liverpool defender is producing the best performances of his Premier League career with just six months left on his contract.

According to The Telegraph, West Ham United, Crystal Palace and Brighton and Hove Albion are queuing up to sign a £4.5 million man for a cut-price fee in the January transfer window. And there is genuine concern on Tyneside about the future of a man who has silenced the doubters in style.

Javier Manquillo of Newcastle United clears the ball under pressure from Phil Foden of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester City at St....

 

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

