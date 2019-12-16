Quick links

Neil Lennon comments ominous for Celtic's Scott Bain

Scott Brown (L), and Scott Bain of Celtic applaud the Celtic fans at the final whistle during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium on May 12,...
Scott Bain has lost his form and place in a big way at Celtic.

Scott Bain of Celtic during the Scottish Cup semi-final between Aberdeen and Celtic at Hampden Park on April 14, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Celtic fans haven't seen or heard much about Scott Bain in recent months.

The Scot looked set to remain as the Hoops' number one goalkeeper for this season, before a horrific drop in form, coupled with a thumb injury, saw Neil Lennon bring Fraser Forster back to Parkhead.

Forster, who saved a penalty in Celtic's 1-0 win over Rangers in a League Cup final last weekend, is undeniably the main man for Lennon these days.

But who is the number two? It has been Craig Gordon, who's been making the squad on a regular basis. And Lennon's comments about the veteran keeper on Sunday look a tad ominous.

 

The Celtic manager admitted to BBC Sport that he wanted Gordon - out of contract next summer - to stay in Glasgow beyond the end of his current deal.

"He's a player I'd be loath to let go or want to see go out the door because he's a quality goalkeeper.

"Fraser is the number one currently and if anything happened to him then Craig is a ready-made replacement to step in."

It seems like Bain - who's fit after his thumb issue - has very little role to play at the Bhoys and Lennon might've accidentally confirmed as much.

He doesn't come out and say Bain - a Brendan Rodgers signing - has no future, but he has said that he wants Forster to stay beyond the end of his loan, and that he'd be 'loath' to lose someone like Gordon.

All things considered, things aren't looking great for the 28-year-old and as we approach January, it'll be interesting to see if he tries to leave.

Scott Bain of Celtic controls the ball during the Rangers v Celtic Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match at Ibrox Stadium on March 11, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

