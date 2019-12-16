Quick links

Neil Lennon blown away by Celtic's Jeremie Frimpong

The Celtic right-back enhanced his reputation in a major way on Sunday.

Jeremie Frimpong of Celtic reacts after receiving a red card during the Betfred Cup Final between Rangers FC and Celtic FC at Hampden Park on December 08, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Neil Lennon has claimed to Celtic's YouTube channel that he has never seen a young player as talented as Jeremie Frimpong.

The 18-year-old defender enhanced his reputation in Sunday's 2-0 win over Hibernian by scoring the opening goal for Lennon's side.

Frimpong, a right-back, has been a revelation since breaking into Lennon's first XI a couple of months ago and his performance yesterday showed exactly why the Parkhead faithful adore him.

The former Manchester City talent was sent off in last week's League Cup final win over Rangers, but he bounced back extraordinarily yesterday with an exceptional attacking display, after Lennon pushed him slightly forward.

 

The Hoops have a number of very promising teenagers in the ranks, including the likes of Karamoko Dembele.

But the Northern Irish manager reveals that he has never come across a talent like Frimpong in his career before.

He said to Celtic's YouTube channel: "I've never seen a better kid than him. Honestly. The quality and pace of his play, his end product. He scored today.

"It's almost as if it's every week we're talking about him. The level of his performances is just absolutely magnificent."

It's one hell of an endorsement from Lennon, and what a signing overall.

It seems ridiculous now, but Celtic paid only an initial £350,000 to take him to Glasgow and a few months on, it's looking like a stunning bargain.

Jeremie Frimpong of Celtic arrives prior to the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Livingston at Celtic Park on November 23, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

