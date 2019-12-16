Neil Harris gives his verdict on Patrick Bamford 'dive' claims in Leeds clash

Patrick Bamford won a somewhat controversial penalty as Leeds United and Cardiff City played out a 3-3 Championship draw at Elland Road.

Cardiff City manager Neil Harris has admitted that the referee was right to award a penalty to Patrick Bamford during Saturday’s staggering 3-3 draw at Elland Road, speaking to Wales Online.

Shortly after the half-time interval, the travelling Bluebirds found themselves 3-0 down away to Marcelo Bielsa’s in-form Leeds in somewhat controversial fashion.

Latching onto a deflected Jack Harrison pass, Bamford ‘bought’ a penalty from the sprawling Cardiff goalkeeper Neil Etheridge. Intelligently manoeuvring his body between Etheridge and the ball, the Leeds number nine did his utmost to draw the contract and was only too happy to go to ground before dispatching the resulting spot kick into the net.

Social media, as you might expect, was alive with Cardiff fans accusing Bamford of taking a dive but Harris knows that, by the letter of the law, Tony Harrington got the decision absolutely spot on.

“Poor to give third goal away, has he bought it (the penalty), Patrick (Bamford)? He's clever in those situations. If there is contact then there is a foul,” said the former Millwall boss.

It would interesting to see how Harris would have reacted if his Cardiff side had not pulled off a remarkable and unexpected come back at the home of the Championship title favourites.

Goals from Lee Tomlin, Sean Morrisson and Robert Glatzel in the final half hour ensured a side who ended the game with ten men secured the most unlikely of points at Elland Road.