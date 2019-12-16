Motherwell boss hails 'incredible' Rangers star Allan McGregor

Alfredo Morelos and Nikola Katic scored as Steven Gerrard's Rangers secured three Scottish Premiership points away at Stephen Robinson's Motherwell.

Allan McGregor staked his claim to win the Save of the Season competition in Rangers’ 2-0 win away at Motherwell on Sunday and, speaking to the Scottish Sun, Stephen Robinson was left to rue an ‘incredible’ reflex stop from the veteran goalkeeper.

Steven Gerrard’s Gers were good value for their victory at Fir Park with Alfredo Morelos’ 27th goal of a remarkable campaign sealing three valuable points after Nikola Katic’s bullet header had given the Glasgow giants a first-half lead.

But it could have been oh-so different had McGregor not channelled his inner Peter Schmeichel to somehow block a close-range Chris Long header from finding the back of the net when Rangers were just one goal to the good.

It was a stunning display of reflexes from a man who will turn 38 next month.

“There wasn’t a lot between the two teams and we should have been 1-1 if not for an incredible save from McGregor in the second half,” said Motherwell’s highly-rated manager Robinson.

“We were on top at that stage but when you get denied from a yard out by a save of that quality, you do tend to think it’s not going to be your day. When you play against Rangers you need to take your chances.”

Rangers finished the game with ten men as Morelos, who had actually been praised for his much-improved disciplinary record, received a second yellow for the hideous ‘crime’ of winding up the volatile home support.

But with McGregor continuing to perform miracles on an almost weekly basis at the other end of the pitch, Gerrard and co should be confident of picking up points against any opposition right now.