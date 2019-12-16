Micky Hazard reacts to Tottenham Hotspur win, mocks Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur won against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday, while Arsenal lost against Manchester City.

Micky Hazard has taken to Twitter to revel in Tottenham Hotspur’s win against Wolverhampton Wanderers and has mocked Arsenal fans after the match against Manchester City.

North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham were in action in the Premier League on Sunday.

While the Gunners suffered a 3-0 defeat at the hands of City at the Emirates Stadium, Spurs won 2-1 against Wolves away from home in the league.

Former Tottenham star Hazard was delighted with the win for Jose Mourinho’s side, and he has also mocked Arsenal fans by stating that they could not boo the team after the defeat as they had already left the stadium before the final whistle.

What a win that is to be honest. Wolves a very good side so to get 3 points at their ground is tremendous. Sets us up for next week now and a victory could put us back in top 4, incredible really COYSSSSSSS — Micky Hazard (@1MickyHazard) December 15, 2019

Supprisingly no boos.........wait they’d all gone that’s why X — Micky Hazard (@1MickyHazard) December 15, 2019

Top-four race

The win against Wolves has enhanced Tottenham’s chances of finishing in the top four of the Premier League this season, while the defeat to City has raised further doubts on Arsenal clinching a Champions League place.

While Spurs are just three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea in fifth, Arsenal are as low as ninth.