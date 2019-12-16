Quick links

Micky Hazard reacts to Tottenham Hotspur win, mocks Arsenal

Jan Vertonghen of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur at Molineux on December...
Tottenham Hotspur won against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday, while Arsenal lost against Manchester City.

Tottenham Hotspur players celebrate their late winning goal during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur at Molineux on December 15, 2019 in...

Micky Hazard has taken to Twitter to revel in Tottenham Hotspur’s win against Wolverhampton Wanderers and has mocked Arsenal fans after the match against Manchester City.

North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham were in action in the Premier League on Sunday.

While the Gunners suffered a 3-0 defeat at the hands of City at the Emirates Stadium, Spurs won 2-1 against Wolves away from home in the league.

 

Former Tottenham star Hazard was delighted with the win for Jose Mourinho’s side, and he has also mocked Arsenal fans by stating that they could not boo the team after the defeat as they had already left the stadium before the final whistle.

 

 

Top-four race

The win against Wolves has enhanced Tottenham’s chances of finishing in the top four of the Premier League this season, while the defeat to City has raised further doubts on Arsenal clinching a Champions League place.

While Spurs are just three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea in fifth, Arsenal are as low as ninth.

Emile Smith Rowe of Arsenal dejected at full time of the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Manchester City at Emirates Stadium on December 15, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

