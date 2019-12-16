Michael Stewart wants Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon at Hearts

Craig Gordon is struggling for playing time at Neil Lennon’s Celtic.

Michael Stewart has suggested in The Scottish Sun that his former club Heart of Midlothian should sign Craig Gordon in the January transfer window.

Gordon has fallen down the pecking order at Celtic and is out of contract at the Scottish Premiership club at the end of the season.

The 36-year-old former Sunderland goalkeeper himself recently suggested to The Scottish Sun that he could leave the Hoops next month.

Former Hearts midfielder Stewart, who now works as a pundit for BBC Sport, has suggested that manager Daniel Stendel should make a move for Gordon.

However, Celtic manager Lennon has said that he wants the Scotland international goalkeeper to stay at Celtic Park, and has disclosed that he has had talks with him.

Stewart wrote in The Scottish Sun: “It ticks all the boxes. Hearts need a keeper, Gordon needs a new club. It’s a move that would suit everybody, and Stendel should push to make sure it happens.

“Gordon is still hugely popular among Jambos fans after his first spell at the club, which saw him graduate through their academy.H e’s played at the highest level for club and country, won major honours at Celtic and is still a top-class keeper.”

Lennon told BBC Sport: “From a selfish point of view I want him to stay. He might have his own principles and want to play himself.

“It's a situation not of Craig's making. He's a great pro and I get the fact he might want to play more games.”

The Celtic manager added: "I had a wee chat with Craig on Saturday. He's a player I'd be loath to let go or want to see go out the door because he's a quality goalkeeper.”

Celtic exit

If Gordon is not playing regularly for Celtic, then it would make sense for him to move away, as at the age of 36, he is still good enough to feature regularly for a club in the Scottish Premiership.

The Hoops would get some transfer fee next month, whereas if the goalkeeper leaves on a free transfer at the end of the season, then they will get nothing.