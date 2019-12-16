Quick links

Mateusz Klich sends message to Leeds fans after 3-3 draw

Dan Coombs
Leeds United's Mateusz Klich during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Middlesbrough at Elland Road on November 30, 2019 in Leeds, England.
Leeds star says the team learned a lesson.

Players of Leeds United react after Cardiff City's second goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Cardiff City at Elland Road on December 14, 2019 in Leeds,...

 

Leeds United's winning run came to an end at the weekend as they let a three goal lead slip.

Cardiff mounted a fightback to stun Elland Road to claim an unlikely 3-3 draw.

 

The result was a useful reminder to Leeds not to get carried away, and they at least came away from the frenetic game with a point.

Leeds' players were quiet on social media in the aftermath of the unfortunate result.

Mateusz Klich was one who did send a message, indicating Leeds' players are taking this as a lesson to be learned.

 
 
 
Lesson ‍ We go again ⚽️ #MOT

In the big picture this was a useful point gained for Leeds.

From a more short term perspective the players just need to make sure they react well to it.

Klich's message shows a level headed approach, and this will ensure that they never assume a game is won prematurely.

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

