Mateusz Klich sends message to Leeds fans after 3-3 draw

Leeds star says the team learned a lesson.

Leeds United's winning run came to an end at the weekend as they let a three goal lead slip.

Cardiff mounted a fightback to stun Elland Road to claim an unlikely 3-3 draw.

The result was a useful reminder to Leeds not to get carried away, and they at least came away from the frenetic game with a point.

Leeds' players were quiet on social media in the aftermath of the unfortunate result.

Mateusz Klich was one who did send a message, indicating Leeds' players are taking this as a lesson to be learned.

Lesson ‍ We go again ⚽️ #MOT

In the big picture this was a useful point gained for Leeds.

From a more short term perspective the players just need to make sure they react well to it.

Klich's message shows a level headed approach, and this will ensure that they never assume a game is won prematurely.