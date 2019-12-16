Quick links

Liverpool

UEFA Champions League

Luis Garcia's instant reaction to Liverpool drawing Atletico Madrid

Dan Coombs
Former Liverpool player Luis Garcia attends the UEFA Champions League Trophy Tour presented by Heineken event on April 10, 2017 in Mumbai, India.
Dan Coombs Profile Pic
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool have drawn Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool lifts the Champions League Trophy following the UEFA Champions League Final between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on June 01,...

Liverpool have been drawn against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League round of 16.

A match up against Diego Simeone's side is the 'reward' for the Reds' topping their group.

 

Former Liverpool star Luis Garcia expressed his excitement at the draw.

The Spaniard had two spells at Atletico, leaving Anfield for the Spanish side in 2007.

Liverpool are the defending champions and are looking to reach a third successive final.

Atletico are a well disciplined side defensively and they will not play to Liverpool's strengths.

This will be a really tough test for Jurgen Klopp, but so far his team have risen to every challenge.

They can't allow their strong league form to drop off ahead of the two legged tie next February.

Former Liverpool player Luis Garcia attends the UEFA Champions League Trophy Tour presented by Heineken event on April 10, 2017 in Mumbai, India.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Dan Coombs Profile Pic

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch