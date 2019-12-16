Luis Garcia's instant reaction to Liverpool drawing Atletico Madrid

Liverpool have drawn Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

Liverpool have been drawn against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League round of 16.

A match up against Diego Simeone's side is the 'reward' for the Reds' topping their group.

Former Liverpool star Luis Garcia expressed his excitement at the draw.

The Spaniard had two spells at Atletico, leaving Anfield for the Spanish side in 2007.

Liverpool are the defending champions and are looking to reach a third successive final.

Atletico are a well disciplined side defensively and they will not play to Liverpool's strengths.

This will be a really tough test for Jurgen Klopp, but so far his team have risen to every challenge.

They can't allow their strong league form to drop off ahead of the two legged tie next February.