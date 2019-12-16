Lucas Moura admits he's 'so tired' after Tottenham's game yesterday

Tottenham Hotspur forward Lucas Moura scored during Jose Mourinho's side's victory yesterday.

Tottenham Hotspur’s Lucas Moura has admitted to the club’s Twitter account that he feels shattered after taking on Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Spurs beat Wolves 2-1 yesterday, with Lucas scoring the goal which set Jose Mourinho’s men on the way to victory.

The Brazilian danced past two Wolves defenders before lashing into the top of Rui Patricio’s net with a brilliant strike early on.

And Moura admits that he really enjoyed playing at Molineux, as Spurs took home a hugely valuable three points.

“What a game. I am so tired! That’s the Premier League, it was a fantastic game to play,” Moura said.

“I am very proud to be here at Tottenham and to play in the Premier League. That’s a dream for me and I’m happy to win today and I am going to enjoy two day off now, because the next game will be tough as well.”

Tottenham were actually on the back foot for large portions of their game against Wolves, but they always carried a threat when going forward.

Spurs’s heads did not drop when Adama Traore struck an equaliser for Wolves, and they were eventually rewarded when Jan Vertonghen headed home from a corner in the last minute.

Tottenham have now moved to within three points of the top four, with their next match coming against Chelsea on Sunday.