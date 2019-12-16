Liverpool fans want Watford's Ismaila Sarr after seeing Mane video

Liverpool winger Sadio Mane took an interest in Watford's Ismaila Sarr.

Liverpool beat Watford 2-0 on Saturday afternoon, turning in a somewhat unconvincing performance – but it was enough to claim the win.

The Reds weren't really at their best against the struggling Hornets, who battled away valiantly under new boss Nigel Pearson.

Two Mohamed Salah goals were enough to get Liverpool the win, but Watford did have their chances, with mis-kicks from Abdoulaye Doucoure and Ismaila Sarr proving critical.

Still, Sarr was able to show his pace and dribbling ability in another performance that showed off his promise, and there was a touching moment involving Sarr after the game.

Liverpool winger Sadio Mane was spotted talking to Watford striker Troy Deeney, and he asked the Hornets skipper to look after Sarr at Vicarage Road.

Sarr and Mane are international teammates with Senegal, and it's clear that the more experienced Mane was looking out for his fellow wide man in an effort to aid his adjustment to life in the Premier League.

That will no doubt mean a lot to Sarr, and Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter after seeing Mane take a keen interest in the Watford man, who only joined from Rennes back in August.

Some fans think Liverpool should sign Sarr just to keep Mane happy, but do actually believe that Sarr could join the Reds 'very soon', feeling that he can be a quality Liverpool player in a couple of years.

I can see Sarr in a LFC shirt in 2-3 years https://t.co/AOYwNYh9ZR — -Kingsley (@Kingsley_758) December 14, 2019

Sarr was really good today and he needs to work on his composure and finishing and might have a great future. Possible LFC player for future. — Neel (@Neel0043) December 14, 2019

@LFC Like buying from a relegation team and Sarr has alot off talent #Mane https://t.co/uwAow3gloa — Lake91 (@CLaker91) December 15, 2019

Sarr to lfc very soon — Mo (@Mo17112006fx) December 15, 2019

Sign ismail sarr — Nader (@Theman_shaq) December 14, 2019

Sign Sarr just to keep Mané happy https://t.co/dMCsnKDYzq — andy (@_andy1995_) December 14, 2019

I want Sarr at Liverpool in a few years. Always gets in the right spaces, just needs to work on finishing. He's not a bad player at all imo. https://t.co/3axv4tLHAa — Adam (@AdxmLFC) December 14, 2019

Sadio is gonna get us Sarr when he does bits in the future https://t.co/hGNixKQ3Wo — (@OhManeManeV12) December 14, 2019