Quick links

Liverpool

Watford

Premier League

Liverpool fans want Watford's Ismaila Sarr after seeing Mane video

Olly Dawes
Liverpool fans hold scarves ahead of the Premier League match between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield on December 10, 2017 in Liverpool, England.
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool winger Sadio Mane took an interest in Watford's Ismaila Sarr.

Sadio Mane of Liverpool in action with Ismaila Sarr of Watford during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Watford FC at Anfield on December 14, 2019 in Liverpool, United...

Liverpool beat Watford 2-0 on Saturday afternoon, turning in a somewhat unconvincing performance – but it was enough to claim the win.

The Reds weren't really at their best against the struggling Hornets, who battled away valiantly under new boss Nigel Pearson.

Two Mohamed Salah goals were enough to get Liverpool the win, but Watford did have their chances, with mis-kicks from Abdoulaye Doucoure and Ismaila Sarr proving critical.

 

Still, Sarr was able to show his pace and dribbling ability in another performance that showed off his promise, and there was a touching moment involving Sarr after the game.

Liverpool winger Sadio Mane was spotted talking to Watford striker Troy Deeney, and he asked the Hornets skipper to look after Sarr at Vicarage Road.

Sarr and Mane are international teammates with Senegal, and it's clear that the more experienced Mane was looking out for his fellow wide man in an effort to aid his adjustment to life in the Premier League.

Sadio Mane of Liverpool in action with Ismaila Sarr of Watford during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Watford FC at Anfield on December 14, 2019 in Liverpool, United...

That will no doubt mean a lot to Sarr, and Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter after seeing Mane take a keen interest in the Watford man, who only joined from Rennes back in August.

Some fans think Liverpool should sign Sarr just to keep Mane happy, but do actually believe that Sarr could join the Reds 'very soon', feeling that he can be a quality Liverpool player in a couple of years.

Liverpool fans hold scarves ahead of the Premier League match between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield on December 10, 2017 in Liverpool, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch