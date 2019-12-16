Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

UEFA Champions League

Liverpool fans react on Twitter to Champions League last 16 draw against Atletico Madrid

Giuseppe Labellarte
Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool looks on during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Arsenal at Anfield on August 27, 2017 in Liverpool, England.
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Giuseppe Labellarte

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool will come up against Diego Simeone's charges in the last 16 of the competition - many of the Reds faithful weren't pleased with the draw.

Jurgen Klopp manager

A number of Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to give their thoughts on the draw for the last 16 of the Champions League, which has put the Reds up against Atletico Madrid.

The draw was made on Monday morning in Nyon and Liverpool's reward for making it through the group stages is a tricky tie against Diego Simeone's well-drilled charges.

Jurgen Klopp's charges stumbled at the first hurdle of their Champions League defence as they lost 2-0 away at Napoli back in September.

 

 

Three wins in a row in the competition put them back on track but a draw against Napoli at Anfield meant qualification went to the final day with a 2-0 win at Salzburg to top the group.

Atletico, meanwhile, secured their spot in the knockout stages of the Champions League as runners-up in Group D behind Juventus, finishing ahead of Bayer Leverkusen and Lokomotiv Moscow.

Here is how some Liverpool fans reacted to the announcement on Twitter - and many of those really did not want to come up against Atleti:

The first leg of the tie will take place at Estadio Wanda Metropolitano - where Liverpool lifted the trophy last season - on Tuesday 18 February, with the return match at Anfield on Wednesday 11 March, and both games kick off at 8pm GMT (official Liverpool website).

James Milner of Liverpool celebrates with the Champions League Trophy after winning the UEFA Champions League Final between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at Estadio Wanda Metropolitano...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch