Liverpool fans react on Twitter to Champions League last 16 draw against Atletico Madrid

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool will come up against Diego Simeone's charges in the last 16 of the competition - many of the Reds faithful weren't pleased with the draw.

A number of Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to give their thoughts on the draw for the last 16 of the Champions League, which has put the Reds up against Atletico Madrid.

The draw was made on Monday morning in Nyon and Liverpool's reward for making it through the group stages is a tricky tie against Diego Simeone's well-drilled charges.

Jurgen Klopp's charges stumbled at the first hurdle of their Champions League defence as they lost 2-0 away at Napoli back in September.

Three wins in a row in the competition put them back on track but a draw against Napoli at Anfield meant qualification went to the final day with a 2-0 win at Salzburg to top the group.

Atletico, meanwhile, secured their spot in the knockout stages of the Champions League as runners-up in Group D behind Juventus, finishing ahead of Bayer Leverkusen and Lokomotiv Moscow.

Here is how some Liverpool fans reacted to the announcement on Twitter - and many of those really did not want to come up against Atleti:

Toughest opponents in my opinion — Ryan Crouch ‍♂️ (@crouchy7ryan) 16 December 2019

Ffs

The only team I've seen most liverpool fans say they'd rather not play — Y. (@vega_punk74) 16 December 2019

Ffs park the bus fc — snowwavez ❄️⛄❄️ (@moonwavez) 16 December 2019

The opponent I didn't want — Meco Wirriams (@MWirriams) 16 December 2019

Worst possible draw tbh. — Ole Vian (@olevian97) 16 December 2019

The one team I didn't want. They're the most negative team in Europe. — Dean Foley (@DeanFoley16) 16 December 2019

You're a bad matchup for our playstyle man.

Simone will stifle us at the Metropolitano and Oblak will pull off some crazy saves to deny us goals.



Thankfully the second leg is at Anfield though..... — Ritz (@_Ritzy_0_1) 16 December 2019

This will be a difficult matchup but we shall not be moved. — LFC Kansas City (@LFC_KansasCity) 16 December 2019

Please say sike — Max (@Maxmoore1998) 16 December 2019

The opponent I didn't want — Meco Wirriams (@MWirriams) 16 December 2019

the one that many of us fans try to avoid — vina (@vinaakbrn) 16 December 2019

The first leg of the tie will take place at Estadio Wanda Metropolitano - where Liverpool lifted the trophy last season - on Tuesday 18 February, with the return match at Anfield on Wednesday 11 March, and both games kick off at 8pm GMT (official Liverpool website).