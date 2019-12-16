Quick links

Liverpool fans react to Tony Cascarino’s suggestion regarding Gerard Deulofeu

Watford attacker Gerard Deulofeu would be a good signing for Liverpool, suggests Tony Cascarino.

Liverpool fans have responded to Tony Cascarino’s suggestion that Watford attacker Gerard Deulofeu would be a good signing for the Reds.

Former Chelsea striker Cascarino made the suggestion on talkSPORT following Liverpool’s 2-0 win against Watford at Anfield in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

 

The talkSPORT pundit was impressed with the display produced by the former Everton winger against the Reds, and believes that the 25-year-old would fit perfectly into manager Jurgen Klopp’s system.

Liverpool fans have responded to Cascarino’s suggestion, and below are some of the best comments on Twitter.

Good signing for Liverpool?

Deulofeu is a very good winger who knows the Premier League inside out, but the problem with the 25-year-old is that he is inconsistent and does not have the high end product needed to play regularly for Liverpool.

The former Everton winger has scored two goals and provided two assists in 17 Premier League appearances for Watford so far this season, while in 2018-19, the Spaniard scored 10 goals and provided five assists in 30 league fixtures for the Hornets, according to WhoScored.

