Liverpool fans react to Tony Cascarino’s suggestion regarding Gerard Deulofeu

Watford attacker Gerard Deulofeu would be a good signing for Liverpool, suggests Tony Cascarino.

Liverpool fans have responded to Tony Cascarino’s suggestion that Watford attacker Gerard Deulofeu would be a good signing for the Reds.

Former Chelsea striker Cascarino made the suggestion on talkSPORT following Liverpool’s 2-0 win against Watford at Anfield in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The talkSPORT pundit was impressed with the display produced by the former Everton winger against the Reds, and believes that the 25-year-old would fit perfectly into manager Jurgen Klopp’s system.

“I could see Deulofeu at Liverpool.”



“Deulofeu caused them problems, he runs in behind and takes players on.”



"I could see Deulofeu at Liverpool."

"Deulofeu caused them problems, he runs in behind and takes players on."

"He'd fit perfectly into their system."

Liverpool fans have responded to Cascarino’s suggestion, and below are some of the best comments on Twitter.

However he was at Everton - I don’t think it’ll happen — The Anfield Buzz (@anfield_buzz) December 15, 2019

No hes too lazy — Scaredbobbybritish (@Scaredmofo) December 15, 2019

No thanks. Inconsistent and can’t finish — Atta Rehman (@Attarehman123) December 15, 2019

@TonyCascarino62 doesn’t know liverpool football club if he thinks this!! — ID (@iandoyley) December 15, 2019

Not at the level — Dele Klopp (@deleLFCwilliams) December 15, 2019

He only played good cause taa couldn't tackle incase he got a yellow — BIG DIVOCK (@divock_big) December 15, 2019

I’ll rephrase that... “wasn’t good enough for Everton”. — Mike S (@Mike92Lfc) December 15, 2019

Good signing for Liverpool?

Deulofeu is a very good winger who knows the Premier League inside out, but the problem with the 25-year-old is that he is inconsistent and does not have the high end product needed to play regularly for Liverpool.

The former Everton winger has scored two goals and provided two assists in 17 Premier League appearances for Watford so far this season, while in 2018-19, the Spaniard scored 10 goals and provided five assists in 30 league fixtures for the Hornets, according to WhoScored.