Leeds teen Connor Leak-Blunt on trial at Sheffield United

The midfielder signed a three-year contract with Sheffield United's Yorkshire rivals, Leeds United, earlier this season.

The young Leeds United midfielder Connor Leak-Blunt is on trial at Sheffield United.

Leak-Blunt was named in the Blades Under-23s' starting eleven to play Wigan Athletic on Monday evening, as revealed by @ball_sup on Twitter.

The teenager signed a new three-year contract at Leeds as recently as July.

But it remains to be seen what the future holds for him at Elland Road, where his father, Jason, coached until 2017.

Leak-Blunt also appeared as a substitute as Sheffield United U23s beat Barnsley last week, according to the Tykes' official website.

Another trialist, Kamari Grant, is reported to have started that game, while the Norwegian youngster Emil Bohinen - son of Lars, the former Nottingham Forest and Derby County player - is rumoured to be trying out for the Blades this week.

Ashton Hall, the defender who trialled with Leeds last season, started alongside Leak-Blunt for Sheffield United U23s against Wigan.

