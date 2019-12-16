Leeds-linked Adam Lovatt to join Stoke City - report

Adam Lovatt is reportedly about to join another Championship side after being linked with Leeds United for so long.

The saga involving Adam Lovatt is seemingly about to reach its conclusion - and it isn't positive for Leeds United.

The Whites had the Hastings United gem on trial last year but Lovatt said on Twitter said that he spent two days at Thorp Arch instead of five after a 'change of plan'.

Sunderland and Leicester City then entered the equation and it looked for all the world like Leeds wouldn't be signing the 20-year-old.

But the Black Cats didn't make a move last summer, and nor did the Foxes who he had been training with, meaning that Leeds, in theory, still had a chance.

But according to a report, he is finally set for a move away from the Isthmian League - and it's not to West Yorkshire.

Team Talk reported on Sunday that Lovatt is set to join Stoke City after being spotted in the club's training ground last week.

The report adds that the Elland Road club did try again last summer but that a transfer never materialised.

Lovatt might be a non-league player, but he's also 20 and seems old enough to be an instant hit in the Championship if he's made of the right stuff.

But at the moment, Leeds, who have a 10-point cushion in the automatic promotion places, don't need Championship players; they could and should be looking at Premier League ones in January.