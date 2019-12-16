Quick links

Leeds fans react to Ben White potentially joining Chelsea

Shane Callaghan
The Leeds United loanee is being linked with a shock move to Chelsea.

Leeds United fans are concerned about the latest rumour involving Ben White and Chelsea.

According to The Sun, the Premier League giants will try and bring the 22-year-old defender to Stamford Bridge in January.

White has been a revelation since joining Leeds on a season-long loan from Brighton & Hove Albion this past summer, playing a huge role in Marcelo Bielsa's side conceding only 13 goals in 22 games.

The Seagulls have revealed recently that he would be staying in West Yorkshire for the duration for his loan, amid suggestions that they could recall him.

 

But that was before the speculation about Chelsea started.

And now some fans of the Elland Road club are sick over the prospect of losing him. Here's how they reacted on Twitter:

This would be devastating for Leeds.

They might have a 10-point cushion in the automatic promotion places, but at the moment that's because their rock-solid defence.

But that crumbles without White back there, because Bielsa is dreadfully short on covering centre-back options.

