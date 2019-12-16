Jurgen Klopp hails Joe Gomez's improvement at Liverpool

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez started in Jurgen Klopp's side's 2-0 win over Watford at the weekend.

Jurgen Klopp has claimed in the Liverpool Echo that Joe Gomez has improved so much in Liverpool training, despite not playing regularly recently.

Gomez stepped back into Liverpool’s line-up for their match against Watford, and was given a physical test.

But Klopp was so impressed with the way that Gomez dealt with the threat of Troy Deeney.

And he has suggested that he has seen a big improvement in the way that Gomez was dealing with the aerial ball on Saturday.

“Watford was an especially difficult game - Deeney! - and how you can imagine they play one ball direction,” Klopp said.

“And the balls that came into Virgil were only because of the wind, all the others came to Joe, and Deeney goes up.

“This outstanding skilled boy has this kind of improvement in these moments, but he hasn’t played consistently for a while.

"But he has improved a lot there, and that’s all good. Football-wise he’s an exceptional player, but against Watford you could see he had to fight, and fight to keep concentrated.”

Gomez will now be determined to hold on to his place in Liverpool’s line-up.

The England international appeared to begin the campaign as Klopp’s first choice, but he was quickly replaced by Joel Matip and then sunk below Dejan Lovren in the pecking order.

Injuries have now presented him with another chance, and Gomez seems to be seizing it with both hands now.

Liverpool beat Watford 2-0 in their last outing in what was a good weekend for them, as they extended their advantage at the top of the Premier League standings.