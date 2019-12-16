Jumanji: The Next Level UK age rating - is the film suitable for kids?

Pack your bags and get ready to head into Jumanji once again.

You should definitely head out to see Jumanji: The Next Level, so let's talk about the UK age rating.

When you have Karen Gillan, Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Danny Glover, Danny DeVito and more in your cast, it's pretty clear you have a must-see film on your hands.

The original 1995 Jumanji starring Robin Williams is a family gem to treasure, so when news of a new instalment surfaced a few years back, many were sceptical.

However, 2017's Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle arrived and proved to be one of the most entertaining blockbusters of that year. So, people quickly wanted a sequel to the film they never wanted in the first place.

It's funny how things work out.

Jumanji: The Next Level

Welcome to the Jungle was just the beginning.

In the sequel, we see familiar faces return as the gang is plunged back into the game on a rescue mission. However, there are some pretty notable changes this time around.

It's hilarious to hear dialogue written for Danny DeVito and Danny Glover's characters coming from Dwayne and Kevin. It really gives the two actors a chance to exercise their comedic chops!

The adventure this time around is just as exciting, so, let's get into it...

Jumanji: The Next Level UK age rating

As highlighted by the BBFC (British Board of Film Classification), Jumanji: The Next Level is rated 12A in the UK.

Of course, the film was passed uncut.

So, if you're under 12, you can still head to see the film if you're accompanied by an adult. If you're here wondering whether it's suitable for your child and they've already seen the previous film, then they should be all good to watch the sequel. You have moderate fantasy violence and what have you, but nothing that wasn't commonplace in the predecessor.

Join us in #JUMANJI for “an absolute joyride for the whole family!” Experience it in IMAX, premium large screens, and theaters everywhere now! pic.twitter.com/ahwjmVgxB0 — Jumanji: The Next Level (@jumanjimovie) December 13, 2019

Audiences talk Jumanji: The Next Level on Twitter!

A number of fans have already taken to Twitter to offer their thoughts on the film.

One recently wrote: "Go see this movie it is amazing. I watched it tonight and @KevinHart4real and @TheRock did an outstanding job with their performances in this film. Call up the family and tell them to plan a movie night to go see Jumanji: The Next Level."

Another tweeted: "Just saw Jumanji The Next level and it was hilarious!! @TheRock and @KevinHart4real had me in tears!!! Great movie," while one also added: "I just watched Jumanji: The Next Level, and it was AMAZING."

Give it a watch!

