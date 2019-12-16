Josh Windass sends Twitter message as Philippe Senderos retires

Rangers fans will remember Philippe Senderos's brief spell at Ibrox.

Rangers have been through a whole host of defenders in recent years, and it's fair to say that Philippe Senderos was one of the more forgettable ones.

The Gers and Mark Warburton looked for experience when they won promotion to the Scottish Premiership in 2016, with a number of veterans arriving.

Clint Hill, Niko Kranjcar and Joey Barton were among those to arrive, with Senderos also joining on a free transfer after leaving Grasshoppers in his native Switzerland.

The last memory of his time at Ibrox will be his horror show and red card in the 5-1 defeat at Celtic, which was one of just three league appearances he made for the club.

Since then, the former Arsenal defender has turned out for Houston Dynamo and Chiasso, but he has now taken to Twitter to confirm his immediate retirement.

Senderos, now 34, has decided to call it a day after 17 years as a professional, and posted an emotional message thanking all of his former clubs.

The former defender even received a message from former Rangers teammate Josh Windass, who admitted it was great just to share a dressing room with Senderos and learn from him.

Pleasure to share a changing room and pick your brain my friend . Good luck x https://t.co/mD1UTDwO2H — Joshua Windass (@WindassJnr) December 16, 2019