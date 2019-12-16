Quick links

Josh Windass sends Twitter message as Philippe Senderos retires

Olly Dawes
Olly Dawes
Rangers fans will remember Philippe Senderos's brief spell at Ibrox.

Rangers have been through a whole host of defenders in recent years, and it's fair to say that Philippe Senderos was one of the more forgettable ones.

The Gers and Mark Warburton looked for experience when they won promotion to the Scottish Premiership in 2016, with a number of veterans arriving.

Clint Hill, Niko Kranjcar and Joey Barton were among those to arrive, with Senderos also joining on a free transfer after leaving Grasshoppers in his native Switzerland.

The last memory of his time at Ibrox will be his horror show and red card in the 5-1 defeat at Celtic, which was one of just three league appearances he made for the club.

Since then, the former Arsenal defender has turned out for Houston Dynamo and Chiasso, but he has now taken to Twitter to confirm his immediate retirement.

Houston Dynamo defender Philippe Senderos (4) gets the last touch and scores a goal during the soccer match between the Minnesota United FC and Houston Dynamo on July 7, 2018 at BBVA...

Senderos, now 34, has decided to call it a day after 17 years as a professional, and posted an emotional message thanking all of his former clubs.

The former defender even received a message from former Rangers teammate Josh Windass, who admitted it was great just to share a dressing room with Senderos and learn from him.

Josh Windass of Rangers controls the ball from Rron Broja of FC Shkupi during the UEFA Europa League Qualifying Round match between Rangers and Shkupi at Ibrox Stadium on July 12, 2018 in...

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

