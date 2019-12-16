Quick links

Jose Mourinho shares where Tottenham have improved

John Verrall
Tottenham Hotspur managed to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 in their last match.

Jose Mourinho has told the Daily Mirror that he has seen a massive improvement at Tottenham Hotspur in the way they defend set pieces already.

Spurs were vulnerable from dead ball situations when Mourinho first took over, and conceded a corner against West Ham United in his very first game in charge.

Mourinho has clearly worked on the way that Tottenham defend from set pieces in recent weeks on the training ground though.

And that practice made perfect yesterday, as Tottenham beat Wolves 2-1.

 

Wolves had multiple opportunities to deliver from both corners and free-kicks, but Spurs stood firm.

And Mourinho said: “Wolves were super dominant at corners and free kicks. We won because we coped so well with the defensive set pieces.

“It is something that a couple of weeks ago where Tottenham were struggling, conceding goals in every set piece.

“But we came here and managed to be very dominating in that area of the game.”

Tottenham’s win against Wolves yesterday was particularly hard-fought, as they were on the back foot for much of the contest.

Spurs managed to soak up the pressure though, and they eventually took the three points through a set-piece routine of their own.

Jan Vertonghen wandered forward in the final minutes and headed home from a Christian Eriksen delivery, to give Spurs a huge victory, as they look to climb into the top four.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

