Jose Mourinho shares how he felt when Eric Dier hit the post

Tottenham Hotspur beat Wolves 2-1 on Sunday afternoon.

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has told Football.London that he knew his side would suffer after Eric Dier hit the post against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Spurs headed up to Molineux on Sunday afternoon for a tricky game against an in-form Wolves side, but they made a blistering start thanks to a powerful Lucas Moura opener.

Tottenham couldn't find the second goal though, and it was Dier who went closest as he played a give-and-go with Dele Alli before rattling the post.

That would have given Spurs a more comfortable lead, but it wasn't to be – and Wolves took advantage after the break as Adama Traore rifled home the equaliser.

Spurs did have the last laugh though as Jan Vertonghen headed home a last-gasp winner, handing them another away win under Mourinho having struggled on the road under Mauricio Pochettino.

Now, Mourinho has admitted that when Dier hit the post, he immediately thought Tottenham would 'suffer' from their missed chances, and he was proven right as Wolves got back into the game.

Mourinho did though praise the 'incredible attitude' of his players to make sure they had a chance to win the game late on, reasserting themselves as the tempo decreased.

“When I saw Dier hit the post I had immediately the feeling that if we don't score it now we are going to suffer and we did,” said Mourinho. “But incredible attitude and we put ourselves in a position where we arrive in the end of the game to arrive in conditions to do what we did and everybody was going a little bit down, the intensity of the game was going a bit down,” he added.