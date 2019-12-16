Joleon Lescott comments on Mikel Arteta amid Everton speculation

Manchester City assistant coach Mikel Arteta is reportedly on Everton’s radar.

Manchester City assistant coach Mikel Arteta is reportedly in demand, with Arsenal and Everton claimed to be interested in appointing him as their new manager.

According to The Daily Mail, Arsenal have Arteta on their radar as a candidate for the managerial role on a full-time basis.

The same publication has claimed that Everton want to appoint the 37-year-old as their new manager.

Former Everton and Manchester City central defender Joleon Lescott has given his take on Arteta’s future.

The 37-year-old played with Arteta at Everton, and he does not expect the Spaniard to leave his role at City before the end of the season at least.

Football.London quotes Lescott as saying: “There are ambitions to manage but I'm not sure it's the right time to leave. Looking at the two options (Arsenal and Everton) they're great opportunities.”

“He obviously played at both clubs. I'm sure going there, if he does decide to leave Man City he will relish that opportunity but I see him staying until the end of the season.”

Moise Kean substitution

Lescott has also criticised Everton caretaker-manager Duncan Ferguson for his decision to substitute Moise Kean after just 19 minutes against Manchester United on Sunday.

The 19-year-old forward replaced Bernard in the 70th minute, the Italian international was taken off in the 89th minute, with striker Oumar Niasse taking his place.

After the match, Everton caretaker-manager Ferguson said that he made the change to kill time, as quoted in The Liverpool Echo, but Lescott does not think so.

The Liverpool Echo quotes Lescott as saying: "Yeah, that's tough to take as an individual. He's a young player as well. For me, it was the wrong call.

“I know after the game he said it wasn't about his performances but the fact he didn't shake his hand after the game makes me believe it was something about his performance that he didn't like."