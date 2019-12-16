Joey Barton sends Everton message about Duncan Ferguson

The legendary Everton striker looks a good bet to stay in the dugout long term.

Joey Barton has taken to Twitter and implored Everton to hire Duncan Ferguson.

Ferguson enhanced his managerial credentials by leading the Toffees to a 1-1 draw away to in-form Manchester United on Sunday afternoon.

In doing so, the 47-year-old Scot has now taken four points from his first two games as Everton's caretaker boss following Marco Silva's dismissal.

Last week, he led the Goodison Park club to a 3-1 win over Chelsea on Merseyside.

Four points from two games against Chelsea and the Red Devils is a very decent record this early, and Barton has said on social media - in capital letters for emphasis - that Everton need to hire him long term.

GIVE DUNC THE JOB! — Joey Barton (@Joey7Barton) December 15, 2019

The bad news for Everton is that they're being linked to some pretty big names, like Carlo Ancelotti, Roberto Martinez and Unai Emery.

Ferguson might have them pulling in the right direction now, but this has to be a long-term decision by the Toffees' board and the truth is that the former striker is still an untested quantity in terms of managerial roles.

He was the senior side's first-team coach prior to this potentially temporary promotion, which gives him limited experience of being the main man in the dugout, but time will tell what approach they take.