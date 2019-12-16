Quick links

Joey Barton sends Everton message about Duncan Ferguson

Duncan Ferguson the interim head coach
The legendary Everton striker looks a good bet to stay in the dugout long term.

Interim Everton Manager, Duncan Ferguson gestures from the sidelines during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Chelsea FC at Goodison Park on December 07, 2019 in Liverpool,...

Joey Barton has taken to Twitter and implored Everton to hire Duncan Ferguson.

Ferguson enhanced his managerial credentials by leading the Toffees to a 1-1 draw away to in-form Manchester United on Sunday afternoon.

In doing so, the 47-year-old Scot has now taken four points from his first two games as Everton's caretaker boss following Marco Silva's dismissal.

Last week, he led the Goodison Park club to a 3-1 win over Chelsea on Merseyside.

 

Four points from two games against Chelsea and the Red Devils is a very decent record this early, and Barton has said on social media - in capital letters for emphasis - that Everton need to hire him long term.

The bad news for Everton is that they're being linked to some pretty big names, like Carlo Ancelotti, Roberto Martinez and Unai Emery.

Ferguson might have them pulling in the right direction now, but this has to be a long-term decision by the Toffees' board and the truth is that the former striker is still an untested quantity in terms of managerial roles.

He was the senior side's first-team coach prior to this potentially temporary promotion, which gives him limited experience of being the main man in the dugout, but time will tell what approach they take.

Interim Everton Manager, Duncan Ferguson celebrates his sides third goal during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Chelsea FC at Goodison Park on December 07, 2019 in...

 

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

